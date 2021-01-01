From charlton home
Taniel Geometric Ivory/Charcoal Area Rug
Breathe new life into any space with the Floral Medallion High-Low Polyester Indoor Area Rug. This bohemian-inspired design showcases a modern large-scale floral medallion pattern to lend a timeless yet versatile look to your interiors, and the mirroring border offers a tailored finish to this beautiful piece. The soft foundation of the 100-percent Polyester pile construction combines subtle silky sheen and a velvety soft underfoot to bring a cozy new feeling to your favorite space. The sculpted appearance of the high-low pile offers rich texture you can see and feel atop your tile or hardwood floors. This kid and pet-friendly floor covering boasts an extra-low 0.12-inch rug thickness that is easy to clean while being sturdy and durable enough to handle any high-traffic area of your home, including mudrooms, family rooms, bedrooms, and hallways. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'