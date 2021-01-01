Tanguay Ironwork Leaf 33' x 20.5" Scroll Wallpaper

Soft glittery scrolls, inspired by ancient ironwork decoration and ornamental Baroque themes, are softened with a subtle patina texture. This elegant scrolling ogee wallpaper design features a beautiful gold and pearlescent neutral palette. A delicate Baroque style scroll is presented with Luxe silver glitter on a subtle fabric texture. Lining your walls with a curvaceous and romantic print, this exquisite wallpaper unfurls an enchanting look for decor. Luxe gold glitter is swirled together in an exquisite Baroque inspired scroll motif. This curvaceous and romantic print is an enchanting look for decor, rendered in warm brass tones. Color: Platinum