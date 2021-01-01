This Ribbon Is Made Of A Thick, Tightly Woven, Fabric. Available In A Variety Of Colors, The Elegancy Fabric Ribbon Is Soft To The Touch With A One Of A Kind, Textured Fabric Finish On Both Sides. Its Soft, Lined Edges As Well As 1-1/2" Width Make This Ribbon Extremely Versatile And Easy To Work With. It Is Excellent For Graceful Bow And Loop Designs. Perfect For Party Decor, Holidays, Birthdays, Weddings, And Crafts. This Item Is 100% Polyester. - Tangerine Elegancy Fabric Ribbon - 1-1/2 X 25yd - Polyester - Embellishments & Trims by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.