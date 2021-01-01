Christopher Knight Home Tammy Indoor Water Resistant 2' Ottoman Pouf, Coral

CONTEMPORARY/MODERN: This simple yet contemporary pouf is the ideal accessory to any home décor, inside or outside. The streamlined cylindrical shape and textured fabric bring a touch of modern to any room or lounge area. With its modest design, this piece can easily match with any of your existing furniture WATER-RESISTANT FABRIC WITH SIDE HANDLE: Covered with a water-resistant fabric material, this pouf is perfect for poolside use. This pouf also includes a convenient handle on the side, making this item easy to carry. Please note that this pouf is water-resistant and not waterproof. Please do not submerge in water POLYSTYRENE BEADS: This pouf is filled with light, durable, and cozy polystyrene beads that provide hours of sitting and relaxation. This filling comes in an inner liner, so you don't have to worry about any mess REMOVABLE COVERS WITH SAFETY ZIPPERS: You can easily remove your pouf cover for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the childproof safety zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. We recommend spot cleaning this item or having it dry cleaned to extend the lifespan of this product VERSATILE POUF: Whether this is used as a footrest, casual seating, or purely for decorative purposes, this piece can be used almost anywhere. Our pouf can be used both indoor and outdoor, offering a comfort both in your home and next to your pool