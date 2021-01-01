Tamburo 8 Cable Pendant by Besa Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Nickel - (1KG-4006GL-SN)

Cable-hung pendant with handcrafted glass diffuser. Tamburo 8 offers several different types of handcrafted glass diffusers: Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Clear. Finish: Satin Nickel