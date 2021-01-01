From the north face
The North Face Tamburello 2 Parka
Please note, the logo and hardware color may vary in styles marked as Prior Season. The North Face Tamburello 2 Parka will keep you dry and toasty as you take on everything the day has to throw at you. Standard fit is eased, but not sloppy, and perfect for any activity. DWR Coating â¢ Durable Water-Resistant (DWR) coating sheds light moisture and helps the fabric dry quickly. Heatseeker insulation â¢ 100 g Compressible Heatseeker synthetic insulation delivers lightweight, reliable warmth without the bulk. Attached, fixed hood with a stand collar provides additional warmth when you need it. Long sleeves with contoured cuffs. Full zip closure in front with an internal draft flap. Zip close hand pockets keep small items in place. Curved, drop-tail hemline gives you a little extra coverage without limiting mobility. Durable, exposed VISLON zip closures throughout. Branding on left chest and back right shoulder. 100% polyester; Lining: 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 31 in Chest Measurement: 36 in Sleeve Length: 34 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.