Tamar Wand LED Linear Suspension Light by Shakuff - Color: Brass - Finish: Polished - (TMW-5MPG-BC-48)

The Tamar Wand LED Linear Suspension by Shakuff is a dynamic, dazzling design from Joseph Sidof. With a background in a variety of creative spaces, Joseph has crafted costume jewelry and often finds inspiration through observing nature. Captivated by the art of glassblowing, this elegant design finds its name thanks to its simple, tubular shape and the magic it creates as light filters through a lovely layered construction. Ropes of drizzled glass encase a hollow tube of blown glass, creating a richly textured landscape for illumination to filter through, lending an enchanting look to spaces. Established by jewelry-maker-turned-designer Joseph Sidof, ShakÃºff lighting creates stunning handblown glass fixtures inspired by Murano, Italy. Focused on artistry, quality and collaboration, ShakÃºff offers custom lighting for commercial and residential spaces. Shape: Linear. Color: Brass. Finish: Brushed Brass