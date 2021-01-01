Artemide Talo 90 LED Wall Talo 36" Wide Integrated LED Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant Silver / 3000K / 80CRI Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Artemide Talo 90 LED Wall Talo 36" Wide Integrated LED Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant FeaturesDesigned by Neil PoultonConstructed from aluminumIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Manufactured in ItalyCUL rated for dry locationsCompliant with ADA standardsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3-7/8"Width: 36"Extension: 3-7/8"Product Weight: 6.2 lbsBackplate Width: 6-5/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 3341Wattage: 37 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Silver / 3000K / 80CRI