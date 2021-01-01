Talmo Abstract Ivory/Pink Area Rug

Ready to add a decorative touch to your floor in the bedroom or sitting room, this area rug is ideal anchors for any casual spot in your home. Take this one for example: Made in Turkey, this stylish area rug is power-loomed from polypropylene and offers a medium pile height that feels good on the feet after a long day while also being easy to maintain with professional cleaning. Plus, it's sure to draw the eye with an abstract motif in neutral hues that work well with your modern decor. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'2" x 3'9"