Nautica Talmage 3-Piece Navy Blue Striped Microfiber King Comforter Set

Add the Nautica Talmage Comforter Set to your home for a bold, confident pattern that will make a casual statement anywhere. Broad stripes of deep navy and black combine with sporty accents of red and white to complete this ensemble. The comforter reverses to a solid rich navy blue which accents the central ensemble design and completes this welcoming look. Brushed for ultimate softness, this silky microfiber comforter will surely bring you a restful night's sleep. Included shams feature a zipper closure. Comforter features a polyester fill and the set is machine washable for easy care. Twin comforter set includes: 1-comforter (90 in. L x 66 in. W) and 1-sham (21 in. L x 27 in. W). Full/Queen comforter set includes: 1-comforter (86 in. L x 86 in. W) and 2-shams (21 in. L x 27 in. W). King comforter set includes: 1-comforter (90 in. L x 102 in. W) and 2-shams (21 in. L x 37 in. W).