From east urban home
Talley Accent Mirror
Advertisement
This antique-look wall mirror will make a practical as well as decorative addition to gardens, patios, and any other outdoor space. It is ideal for gardens of all sizes, and can be used to highlight a garden feature by reflecting it in the mirror, or use it to deflect light into a dark corner. The outdoor wall mirror is designed with a powder-coated steel frame in a sunburst design, which adds a whimsical touch to your exterior. Thanks to the pre-drilled hole on its top, the garden mirror can be easily mounted onto the wall. Perfect for outdoor use, our garden mirror can stay outside all year round.