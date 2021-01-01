From roper
Roper Tall Stuff
Advertisement
Elevate your Western-inspired look with the Roper Tall Stuff cowgirl boots! Western boots made of vintage faux leather uppers. Features beautiful laser-cut floral design on the shaft and toe. Pull-on boots with side pull loops for easy entry. Soft synthetic lining offers a comfortable next-to-skin feel. Cushioned comfort insole for added underfoot support. Snip toe with a single welt construction. Scoured Western heel. Vintage TPR outsole with excellent flexibility for easy movement. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 15 oz Circumference: 15 in Shaft: 10 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.