From j.crew
Tall slim wide-leg jean in navy stripe
Advertisement
Our customer-favorite slim wide-leg. These high-waisted jeans are slim through the hip and thigh and gradually widen to a cropped, not-too-wide leg. This pair is crafted from a supportive, sturdy denim that holds you in for a super-flattering fit. Don't worry though, they are still plenty comfy thanks to juuust the right amount of stretch. Plus, they're made at a Fair Trade Certified™ factory in Vietnam—which means we contribute additional income to workers there for every pair that's made. By buying cottonproducts from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative.