Eclipse Talisa Fleece Insulated 100% Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel, Set of 2, Indigo, 37 x 63

Bring a functional and stylish solution to your windows in any room with the Eclipse Talisa Absolute Zero Draftstopper Grommeted Lined Window Curtain Panel Pair. These Absolute Zero window curtain panels are certified to block 100% of incoming light. Made with Eclipse's patented Draftstopper technology these window curtain panels reduce incoming drafts and help keep your rooms cooler in the Summer and warmer in the Winter, saving you money on energy costs. These window curtain panels are also noise reducing, further maximizing your privacy. Get window curtains that not only look amazing, but also work for you!