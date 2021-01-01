From pablo designs
Talia LED Floor Lamp by Pablo Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (TALI FLR BLK/BRA)
Designed by Carmine Deganello, Pablo Pardo, and the Pablo Studio, the Talia LED Floor Lamp from Pablo Designs is a refined design created with only the essential elements to achieve its task. Pablo and his studio create pieces that are simple to the eyes yet complex internally. Pablo's emphasis on form and function lets Carmine Deganello come in and showcase his expertise in materiality through an aluminum construction. A geometric head and base visually frame the piece with the mirrored quality of their shape. A slender post pleases in its crisp contour while offering 360-degree rotation for great versatility. Its minimalist head packs a cutting-edge LED flat-panel. The panel underlines the internal complexity of Pablo's work, offering glare-free and uniform lighting. The uniform glow of the LED panel is emphasized by the 180-degree adjustability of its aluminum head. Based in San Francisco, Pablo Designs is a lighting brand founded by Venezuelan-born designer Pablo Pardo in 1993. Their contemporary products are simple yet sophisticated, using cutting edge technology and high quality materials to create refined, balanced designs. From the sleek lines of the Pixo Optical Table Lamp to the fluid curves of the Swell Pendants, Pablo incorporates LED lighting and elegant shapes into timeless, award-winning products. Color: Black. Finish: Black / Brass Post