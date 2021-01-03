From anthropologie
Taleen Lace Mini Dress By Anthropologie in Black Size 12
With lace details and a slim, polished silhouette, this mini dress is a romantic staple for the season. Between 3/1/21 - 3/31/21, Anthropologie will donate 1% of proceeds from the sale of each Anthropologie dress in the U.S, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $25,000 and up to $100,000, to She's the First. 1% of sales proceeds shall equal no less than $0.25 per qualifying dress sold. She's the First. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that fights for a world where every girl chooses her own future by teaming up with local organizations to make sure girls are educated, respected, and heard. Learn more at ShestheFirst.org. No portion of the purchase is tax deductible.