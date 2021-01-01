Talea Articulate Wall Sconce by Cerno - Color: Brown - Finish: Textured - (03-210-BWN)

Advertisement
The Talea Articulate Wall Sconce by Cerno combines attractive design features with useful versatility. The elegant walnut base accents the fabric shade, and the adjustable swing arm can swivel and extend creating a sconce that can adapt to the space. Top and bottom diffusers are concealed behind the shade and offer task lighting perfect for a bedside table or a breakfast nook. The Talea delivers style, ambiance, and purpose to any design application. This product is proudly made in the USA. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Color: Brown. Finish: Textured Black Powdercoat