Talcy LED Champagne Bucket by Artkalia - Color: White
Celebrate with the Talcy LED Champagne Bucket by Artkalia. This gorgeous urn-shaped basket crafted from white opaque polyethylene with fluted accents can cast a beautiful glow in all directions. It can hold up to three bottles of bubbly. The energy efficient RGB LED module within includes multiple light settings to suit every whim or mood. Enliven a party or set the ambiance for a romantic evening with this cordless and rechargeable LED champagne bucket. Versatile, efficient, and fun to use--these are the standards Artkalia abides by. Since 2008, the company has designed tough-but-playful LED-powered portable products that may be lighting, furniture, and focal points all in one. Wireless charging and remote color-change options round out this fun line. Color: White.