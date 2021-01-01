From orren ellis
Talavera End Table
Bring a beautiful touch of charm with this lovely live edge table. This modern style Centers End Table is sure to leave a lasting impression. This amazing table is handcrafted by artisans from Indian. The wood grain details of unique knots and markings are highlighted on the beveled edge and top. This table features a beautiful, natural acacia tabletop. The legs of the table are polished steel for strength and durability. This Centers End Table the perfect addition to any setting in your home. This manufacturer's commitment to advanced design and manufacturing provides its customers with the most up-to-date styles and the quality products they have come to expect.