From wiggles 3d
Wiggles 3D Talat Strategy Game - -
Wiggles 3D Talat Strategy Game. Talat is an abstract strategy game by Wiggles 3D based on the number three: 3 game boards with 3 sizes and shapes of towers. Defend your towers while waging attacks on two opponents. Players try to capture enemy towers while strategically moving their own to safety. Taller towers can capture shorter towers, and towers with more sides are more powerful than those with fewer sides. Talat is played simultaneously on 2 separate game boards against your opponents. Capture as many enemy towers as possible and safely bring your own tower to your opponent's starting line. But beware! Carefully consider on which playing board you want to make your move: You may only move one tower per turn! Are you up to the challenge? Pick up Talat and experience the power of three.