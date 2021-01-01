Dainolite TAL-221P Talini 22" Wide Pendant White / Silver Indoor Lighting Pendants

Dainolite TAL-221P Talini 22" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatible(1) 150 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable 46" cord includedUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 22"Width: 22"Depth: 22"Product Weight: 7 lbsCord Length: 46"Shade Height: 14"Shade Width: 14"Shade Depth: 14"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No White / Silver