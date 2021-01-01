Rubbermaid TakeAlongs On the Go Food Storage and Meal Prep Containers, 3.7 Cup Divided Rectangle, 3-Pack, Teal Splash

Divided Rubbermaid food storage containers are designed for a variety of foods, including entrées, sandwiches, sides and snacks These Rubbermaid containers feature a QuikClik Seal—the lid audibly clicks to the base, so you know it's sealed tightly Colorful bases make containers easy to spot in a crowded fridge; clear lids allow you to see what's inside Ridged lids allow containers to easily stack in the fridge and cabinet Containers are BPA free, top-rack dishwasher safe, microwave safe for reheating, and freezer safe Pack includes three 3.7-cup divided containers