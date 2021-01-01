From nyc congestion memes driving logjam

Take the Highway New York City Traffic New Yorker Rush Hour Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Stay trendy with the Brooklyn Bridge design of our Trend themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Buzzword fans, this US Cities trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10338000234 ways to use this vintage Funny themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Humor inspired look your Witty addicts will surely love. Perfect for Driver everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com