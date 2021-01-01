Take pride in how far you will go cutest graphic design Tote Bag

Perfect graphic design for that friend who motivates people to always be a better version of themselves There will always be people trying to pull you down just life your heads up and keep fighting 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.