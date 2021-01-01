Take Plus LED Floor Lamp by Lumen Center Italia - Color: White - Finish: Chrome - (BAM02150)

Design by Villa Tosca Made in Italy The Take Plus LED Floor Lamp is equipped with LED light sources, characterized by a great flexibility of use and aesthetical personality. Thanks to a process that optimizes assembly and productive process, this collection 2 different types of models to meet the diverse needs of lighting: from the most intimate spaces of home, to major retail and entertainment spaces, always ensuring a high standard of quality of light. Shown in â€œTake Plus 02â€ model. Features. Founded in 1976, Lumen Center Italia has a strong dedication to light, creativity and innovation. The company was originally born as Lumen Center France in La Fare-les-Oliviers, with an important lighting collection of French designers. Later the company grew into Lumen Center Italia, strengthening its core business, growing and pushing itself up to the far east with the newborn Lumen Center Japan. Shape: Cylinder. Color: White. Finish: Chrome