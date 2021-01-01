From the first years
The First Years Take & Toss Hard Spout Sippy Cup, 6 Pk
PERFECT FOR FAMILIES: Kids love the fun mix and match colors and parents love that these spill proof sippy cups help to keep drinks inside with snap-on lids.PERFECT FOR TRAVEL: Take & Toss sippy cups are dishwasher safe and durable enough to use again and again, but at a price that wonât have you worrying if one gets lost while youâre on the go.PERFECT FOR PARTIES: Skip the line for party supplies and grab some colorful Take & Toss cups to brighten up your party. You can even send your young guests home with a cup!PERFECT FOR DAY CARE: Use a food safe marker to write your little oneâs name on their Take & Toss, and you can be sure itâll always end up in the right cubby.PERFECT FOR 6 MONTHS AND UP!MADE WITHOUT BPA