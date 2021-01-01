SONNEMAN Lighting Tairu LED Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: White - Size: 18-"

A smooth blend of gentle curves and clean straight lines. The Tairu LED Outdoor Wall Sconce by SONNEMAN was designed to add extra dimension as well as light to modern exteriors. It features a curved Aluminum frame with a long oblong projection down nearly its entire length. On either side of this projection, an Optical Acrylic lens keeps the interior watertight and diffuses a bright and broad wash of LED light across the curved body. Given its tall, narrow proportions, this wall sconce would work next to a front door, flanking a garage door or in a row along an exterior wall. Color: White. Finish: Textured White