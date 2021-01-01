Tailwhip Scooter Trick Roller Heartbeat Heart Line Heart Premium T-Shirt

Do you love riding a scooter, use your scooter to work or university? Show your love for scooters with the Tailwhip scooter trick roller heartbeat heart line heart design for men and women. As a gift for teenagers and children and adults. Are you looking for a scooter gift for a fan of city scooters and scooters or the ambitious skater in the skate park and half pipe. Then the Tailwhip scooter trick roller heartbeat heart line heart design e.g. as a women's or men's T-shirt. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.