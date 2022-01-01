Christopher Knight Home Tafton Tufted Leather Club Chair, Brown

Lovely contemporary style: this relaxing armchair will make a statement in any room It resides in. With its tufted Diamond design, it offers a refreshing air of sophistication to your home. Set it in your living room, office, bedroom, or sitting room. Its handsome brown color will Complement most Furniture sets Attractive accents: the Alfred has a tufted Back with 16 buttons, giving it a regal appearance. Studded trim can be found on the fore edge of the seat’s arms and the sides of the chair Sturdy legs: the legs of this armchair are made from durable wood, able to hold up under pressure and providing a firm foundation for your Club chair Comfortable padded Cushions: This accent chair will become your new favorite seat in the house. Its padded Cushion is firm yet soft for ultimate coziness. The wide Back is fun and functional, providing support for your back. There are also convenient armrests for your pleasure and luxury Dimensions: knowing the dimensions of New furniture is essential to ensure that you get a chair that fits your needs and space. The Alfred sofa chair measures at 35. 25” D x 33” W x 33. 75” H. Some assembly required Note : The chair legs are inside the chair base, please unzip the non-woven, fabric at the bottom of the chair.