Tacon Wall Clock by Nomon - Color: Brown - Finish: Wood tones - (TATG120N)

The Tacon Wall Clock from Nomon is the perfect wall dÃ©cor piece to display in a modern home. The simple design provides a wall dÃ©cor option along with functionality. Features beautiful rectangular time signals in numerous polished finishes along with stunning walnut wooden center pieces or a polished steel colored option. Offered using either a 4 or 12 time signal display. Nomon creates innovative clocks and furniture that combine purpose and prestige. Under the guidance of designer JosÃ© MarÃa Reina, the Barcelona-based company produces luxury items from exceptional materials including natural walnut and marble. Each piece is handmade and finished with a jewelers precision, ensuring their quality as tomorrows design icons. Color: Brown. Finish: Graphite Steel