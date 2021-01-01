From kirkland's
Tacoma Counter Stool
The charming Tacoma Counter Stool is the perfect piece to add character to your kitchen. Its natural wooden finish and classic black accents are perfect for your home. Stool measures 20L x 17.5W x 38.75H in.; Seat height: 24.8 in. Crafted of solid mindi wood and metal Natural wooden seat finish Black metal base finish Features wooden foot rest Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.