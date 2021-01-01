From sandymapparel
Taco Cat and Full-Moon Cat Lovers in Space, SandyMApparel Tote Bag
Advertisement
Taco Cat and Full-Moon Cat Lovers in Space apparel and accessories. A mysterious cat sitting in front of the big round full-moon with a taco. Call this a taco cat or magical cat by a full-moon. For men, women, and kids. Original design by SandyMApparel. Food lovers' taco shell filled with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa. White and gray tabby cat. For the cat lover, cat mom, cat dad, cat owner, cat rescue, animal lover, I love cats. A Universe, moon, space, lunar moon, supermoon, science, comic, sci-fi. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.