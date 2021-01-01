Tabor 48" Pedestal Dining Table
Description
Features:Table Shape: RoundTop Material: Top Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Base Material: Birch WoodBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTop Color: ClearBase Color: BrownTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoTable Pad Included: NoExtendable / Collapsible Table: NoTable Mechanism: Fixed TableLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Seating Capacity: 6Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Table Base Type: PedestalStorage Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Country of Origin: Viet NamMirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:FIRA Certified: GSA Approved: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesTAA Compliant: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: CALGreen Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: NFPA Compliant: SCS Certified: Fire Rated: TÃV Rheinland Certified: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoGreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Distance between the bottom of each table leg: 15"Distance from where the table legs end and the glass top end: 12"Base diameter: 24"Tabletop weight: 49.5 lbsCompatible chair seat height: 16" to 23"Overall Length - End to End: 48Minimum Collapsed Length - End to End: Maximum Expanded/Extended Length - End to End: Overall Depth - Front to Back: 48Overall Fully Collapsed Depth - Front to Back: Maximum Expanded/Extended Depth - Front to Back: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Adjustable Height: NoMaximum Height: Minimum Height: Leaf: NoLeaf Width - Side to Side: Leaf Length - End to End: Overall Product Weight: 69.3Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededSuggested Number of People for Assembly/Install: 2Estimated Time to Set Up: 30Adult Assembly Required: Yes# of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Tools Needed for Assembly: Allen KeyAdditional Tools Required (Not