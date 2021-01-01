From varaluz
Varaluz Tabon Square Accent Mirror - Color: Black
Reflection with precision. The Tabon Square Accent Mirror by Varaluz is a large mirror with a design inspired by classic sport watches. The tabs of the Metal frame resemble a watch's tick marks, and they function by holding the square mirrored surface safely and securely in place. They also hold the mirror slightly away from the wall, making it look like it's floating. The generous dimensions of this piece paired with clean, graphic details make this mirror an eye-catching option in a modern entryway, over a fireplace, or hanging over the sink in a vanity area. Shape: Square. Finish: Black