Tablet 36 LED Wall / Ceiling Light by Tomnuk Design - Color: Brown - Finish: Natural - (T36-ASH-30)

The Tablet 36 LED Wall / Ceiling Light by Tomnuk Design pairs a smooth, spherical glass shade with an oval-shaped wooden backplate. Set at one end of this elongated, wooden piece, the luminous globe helps to highlight this foundational element as it creates a minimal yet visually captivating backdrop. Made with a beautiful blend of materials, this design is a bright addition to spaces with a little natural flair and a soft feel. High quality, thoroughly tested and designs that push convention â€“ these are the features that comprise Tomnuk Designs mission. Founded in 2013 by Jordan Tomnuk, the brand has aimed to incorporate their companys goal in every project they take. Focusing not only on visual appearance but also enhanced functionality, Tomnuk Design products are constructed of metal, plastic, and wood. They are suitable for frequent daily use, adding a splash of elegance to the mundane. Color: Brown. Finish: Natural Ash