TABLE SET - 3PCS SET / WHITE / SILVER METAL
Bring a fresh modern update to your living space with this unique 3 piece coffee table set. The simple contemporary design in a chic white finish and accented with a silver metal trim, provides a spacious table top with a raised bottom half shelf for additional storage and display. The matching end tables are perfect to place a lamp, pictures, or other decorative objects while the coffee table will be an attractive focal point in your living room, den, or family room.