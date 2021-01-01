From samincom
Table Numbers 41-60 on Perforated Paper, Ivory, 4x6-inch Single Sided Sign, 1-Set, for Weddings, Graduation
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. INCLUDES: One set of 20 single-sided table numbers, designed by. LIGHT ASSEMBLY NEEDED. Single sided table numbers come on perforated cardstock sheets. Easily separate the table numbers from the cardstock paper. Place in a 4x6 frame for added style. FRAME NOT INCLUDED. SIZE: 4-inch wide x 6-inch high. Properties: Matte finish. Single-sided, printed on high quality cardstock paper, with vibrant colors. Actual product color may vary slightly due to differences in monitor settings. . Original design by. All rights reserved. Come by and say hello! www. andazpress.com FLAT RATE SHIPPING: Fill your cart with items, and pay ONE LOW SHIPPING RATE. Expedited and 2-day shipping also available! All orders ship within 1-2 business days from California.