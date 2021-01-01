Bethel International Table Lamp JTL132NBAB

Boxed ShadeShade Size: L12"W12"H10.5"Antique Brass FrameBulb Type: E26Number of Lights: 1Wattage: 100Dimmable: NoHanging Method: N/ABulb Included: NoCrystal Component: YesSwag Light: NoSloped Ceiling Compatible: NoIntegrated LED: NoPower Source: OutletCertifications: UL ListedAssembly Required: No.This modern table lamp has an antique brass frame finish with a natural boxed linen shade. The polished nickel metal base is on the bottom, and clear crystal is in the middle of the lamp. It is great for chair side reading or general room illumination.