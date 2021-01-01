Mitzi Tabitha Linear Chandelier - Color: Brass - Size: 12 light

The impeccable Tabitha Linear Suspension from Mitzi by Hudson Valley combines classic elements in a way that's distinctly modern in every way. A large statement piece that adheres to a sense of minimalism without washing away in a large room, this fixture is framed in rugged Finished Steel with a square mount for a solid look. This frame is used to display a collection of Textured Clear Glass cloche shades, arranged in an up-and-down motif in two sizes to create a pleasing visual effect. Add filament style round candelabra bulbs and you get a soft light effect that gives new life to bar tops, counters, kitchen islands and more. Shape: Linear. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass