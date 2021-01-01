From the holiday aisle
Tabby with Curios Glance Shaped Ornament
Invite the beauty of the season into your home with the keepsake glass Christmas ornaments, inspired by an old world artistic technique. Beautiful artistic keepsake ornaments in vintage art style. Each ornament is adorned with a miniature scene, accented with a touch of gold or silver, finished with a lovely satin ribbon, and then placed in a gift box. Inspired by an old art technique and handcrafted from glass. The most popular art must have for holiday wall hanging, door hanging, or even hangs on your fireplace. Goes best on your Christmas tree! Detailed with scenes including classic Christmas art, winter wonderlands, and nativity art it makes for a wonderful collectible and gift. In the spirit of giving, this ornament and decor also make beautiful Christmas and holiday gifts to share with loved ones. Every ornament and decoration is an original work of art sure to become a cherished family tradition and treasured by future generations to come!