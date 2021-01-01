From the holiday aisle
Tabb Haunted House Rotted Wood Wallpaper Roll
Features:Purpose: Party and cateringProduct Type: RollStyle: RusticPattern: Wood & ShiplapLife Stage: AdultTheme: Texture: Color: Brown/BlackFinish: Semi-GlossPrimary Material: PlasticPrimary Material Details: Water Resistant: Water Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: Phthalate Free: Application Type: Non-pastedNon-Pasted Details: Match Type: Removal Type: Washable: Paintable: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSpefications:ADA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Certifications: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesLow Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Border Height: Border Length: Overall Length (Size: 48" x 12" ): 48Overall Length (Size: 48" x 24" ): 48Overall Width (Size: 48" x 12" ): 12Overall Width (Size: 48" x 24" ): 24Design Repeat: Square Footage per Unit: Overall Product Weight: 0.5Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Size: 48" x 24"