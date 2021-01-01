Amalgamated Textiles Teal Tab Top Room Darkening Curtain - 54 in. W x 84 in. L (Set of 2), Blue

The Exclusive Home Curtains Indoor/Outdoor Solid Cabana curtain panels are designed to add style to any space. These polyester curtain panels offer a heavy-duty canvas like feel and are UV ray protected and mildew resistant. Constructed with sturdy Velcro tab tops, these curtain panels are UV ray protected and mildew resistant and can be hung on a curtain rod up to 1-5/8 in. Dia. Perfect for blocking the sun, creating more privacy, or setting the mood in your indoor or outdoor living space. Color: Teal.