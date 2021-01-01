Levi's(r) Premium Red Tab Sweats Hoodie

Stay cozy while getting more done today in the sporty Levi's Red Tab Sweats Hoodie. Plush, pullover style hoodie in a lightweight fabrication adds warmth to those chilly mornings. Features attached hood with drawstrings, long sleeves with elastic cuffs and an allover solid-color hue. Levi's logo screen at left chest. Kangaroo hand pocket at front. Straight, ribbed hemline falls at the hip. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.