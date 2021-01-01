Tab LED Floor Lamp by FLOS - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (F6564009)

The Tab LED Floor Lamp by FLOS provides directional task lighting. The fixture has a painted die-cast aluminum structure and a porcelain reflector. Adjust Tabs pivoting head to provide directional light where needed. Control the energy-efficient LED lamping via an On/Off switch located on the cord. Utilizes a PMMA plastic diffuser. FLOS lighting has been crafting incredible Italian objects of light since 1962. Playing with light (and its absence) is fundamental to the well-thought flosophy of FLOS. Combine this exploration of light with bold experimentation in shape, material and LED technology-plus the iconic ideas of international-acclaimed designers-and the result is poetic functionality at its best. Shape: Abstract. Color: Matte. Finish: Black