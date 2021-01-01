TA Studio Hampton Upholstered Bed
Description
Features:Bed biscuit tufted headboardMattress Size: Color: Frame Material: Solid WoodMetal Finish Application: Manufactured Wood Type: Iron: NoAdditional Frame Material Details: Wood And Upholstered: Wood: YesUpholstered: YesUpholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fabric Quality: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Fill Material: Type of Bird Feathers: Tufted: YesUpholstery Design: Fully UpholsteredNailhead Trim: Box Spring Required: NoRecommended Box Spring Height: Box Spring Included: Base Construction: PlatformSlat Kit Included: Slat Type: Number of Zones: Adjustable Hardness: Adjustable Recline: Number of Slats Included: Distance Between Slats: Bed Type: Built-In Desk: Mattress Included: Core Construction: Comfort Level: Mattress Cover Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Washable Mattress Cover: Headboard Included: YesHeadboard Type: PanelHeadboard Shape: RectangularLighted Headboard: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Finished Back: Footboard Included: NoFootboard Storage: Bed Storage Included: NoneNumber of Storage Drawers: Ottoman Lift Mechanism: Child Safety Lock: Ottoman Lift Configuration: Under Bed Storage: NoTrundle Bed Included: NoCanopy Fabric Included: NoCanopy Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Compatible with Adjustable Bed: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryNon-Toxic: Country of Origin: Viet NamNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Custom Product: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernWood Species: BeechStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:CE Certified: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: TAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: FIRA Certified: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: GSA Approved: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: NFPA Compliant: Organic: Farm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): California Proposition 65 Warning Required: YesCPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: CertiPUR-US Certified: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Floor (Size: Queen, King, California King): 59Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: Queen): 65.75Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: King): 81.75Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: California King): 77.75Overall Length - Head to Toe (Size: Queen): 89.25Overall Length - Head to Toe (Size: King): 89.25Ove