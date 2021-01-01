London Times - T4547M V-Neck Long Sleeves A-Line Dress

Look sophisticated in this beautiful London Times T4547M cocktail dress. This gorgeous jersey faux wrap dress showcases a surplice V neckline with a tie at the waist and long chiffon puff sleeves with beaded cuffs. The skirt displays an a-line silhouette which graces to the knee length hemline as the full back is secured with a center zipper closure. Capture the glamour in this London Times ensemble. Style: nyap_T4547M Details: Faux Wrap Bodice Long Sleeves Beaded Cuffs Puffed Sleeves Full Back Back Zipper Closure Length: Tea-Length Neckline: V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.