Gallery T40-534 Mini 4 Light 1 Tier Chandelier with White Shades and Crystal Balls Clear Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Gallery T40-534 Mini 4 Light 1 Tier Chandelier with White Shades and Crystal Balls Nothing is quite as elegant as the fine crystal chandeliers that gave sparkle to brilliant evenings at palaces and manor houses across Europe. This beautiful chandelier is decorated with 100% crystal that captures and reflects the light of the candle bulbs, each resting in a scalloped bobache. The crystal glass arms of this wonderful chandelier give it a look of timeless elegance that is sure to lend a special atmosphere in any home. This chandelier is dressed with spectacular crystal balls.Features:Made from real crystalChain mounting1 tier chandelierDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaWhite fabric corset shadeDimensions:Height: 17" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Depth: 17" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Width: 17"Canopy Width: 4.5"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Shade Height: 4"Shade Material: FabricShade Width: 4.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoDimmable: NoNumber of Bulbs: 4Wattage: 160Watts Per Bulb: 40Voltage: 110vSpecifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoDimmable: NoNumber of Bulbs: 4Wattage: 160Watts Per Bulb: 40Voltage: 110v Clear