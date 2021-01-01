London Times - T3687M Circular Flounce Sleeve Multi Print Jersey Dress

Mesmerize everyone in this charming short dress by London Times T3687M. This multi-print jersey dress features a bateau neckline with circular flounce sleeves. This dress ends in knee length and it is a slip on for an easy wear. Radiate a fresh style in this radiant London Times creation. Style: imap_T3687M Details: Jersey Circular Flounce Sleeves Multi Print Pull On Length: Short Neckline: Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.