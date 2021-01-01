Gallery T22-3044 9 Light 23" Wide Crystal Empire Chandelier Dark Antique Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Gallery T22-3044 9 Light 23" Wide Crystal Empire Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalDecorated with a crystal trimSloped ceiling compatible(9) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required18" of adjustable chain includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Rated for dry locationsCovered by a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 26"Width: 23"Depth: 23"Product Weight: 25 lbsChain Length: 18"Cord Length: 18"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Dark Antique