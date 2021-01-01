Gallery T22-2756 37 Light 52" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Fabric Shades Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Gallery T22-2756 37 Light 52" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Fabric Shades FeaturesCompatible with halogen, compact fluorescent, or LED bulbs (not included)Comes with white fabric shadesFeatures Empress crystalsRequires (37) 40 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 60"Width: 52"Chain Length: 18"Wire Length: 18"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 37Bulbs Included: NoMax Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 1480 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black